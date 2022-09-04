Police: Person shot by officer Saturday evening in Akron sustained 'non-fatal' injury

Akron police are at the scene of officer-involved shooting at a residence off Manchester Road, just north of I-76.

Lt. Michael Miller of the Akron Police Department said the victim sustained non-fatal injuries after being shot by police. Miller said he had just arrived at the scene and had not yet had time to collect more details.

The shooting happened in the 700 block of Longview Avenue just before sunset Saturday. The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is at the scene, along with Akron police officers, to gather evidence and investigate the incident.

This article will be updated when more information is provided.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Police say person is alive after shot by officer on Longview Avenue in Akron