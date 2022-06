A person was stabbed in the arm after a fight in Seattle, according to the Seattle Police Department.

At around 11 a.m. on June 10, officers responded to a report of a stabbing at the corner of Second Avenue and Bell Street.

According to Seattle Department of Transportation cameras, the Seattle Fire Department also responded to the call.

At around 11:35 a.m., an ambulance left the scene.

This is a developing story.