Police have persons of interest in Sunday morning shooting

May 15—ANDERSON — Six people between the ages of 14 and 21 were injured when shots were fired in a large gathering early Sunday morning at the intersection of 16th Street and Madison Avenue.

Caleb McKnight, public information officer for the Anderson Police Department, said Monday detectives have identified persons of interest that are being sought for interviews.

He said detectives were in the process of interviewing the woman that was shot in the leg at an Indianapolis hospital where she is listed in stable condition.

Chief Mike Lee said an estimated crowd of 200 to 300 people were gathered at the intersection.

"Our officers were a half-block away when the shooting took place," he said. "We don't know why there was such a large gathering, it was not an organized event."

Lee said there were people in the area from Marion and Muncie.

The intersection has been the site of violent confrontations in the past and was used twice by a local group that organized last year to stop gun violence.

"It certainly has," he said of the reported violence in the area in the past. "Detectives are working on additional leads."

Police were dispatched at 2:24 a.m. to a report of a large crowd gathered in the area of 16th Street and Madison Avenue.

When an altercation broke out, several officers who had been monitoring the gathering quickly pushed into the crowd and located a victim who had been shot in the leg, according to a press release. Officers applied a tourniquet before the victim was taken to an Indianapolis hospital, where they were listed in stable condition.

Later, investigators learned that five other victims checked themselves into Anderson hospitals for treatment of minor gunshot wounds. They were all treated and released, according to Anderson police.

The victims include three females, ages 21, 19 and 17, according to police, and three males, ages 21, 17 and 14. Police are not providing more identification information at this time.

Detectives are collecting evidence and speaking with multiple witnesses, but no arrests have been made.

Anybody with information can contact APD Detective Brett Webb at 765-648-6731 or leave anonymous tips with Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477).

In August 2020, three people were shot one block away from Sunday's shooting on Madison Avenue.

Last June, five people were shot at the same location and 24-year-old Landon Hill was killed during a Juneteenth gathering, prompting anti-violence protests in the city.

