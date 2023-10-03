Police in Petersburg say Chestefield man shot to death Monday in city's west end

PETERSBURG — A Chesterfield County man has been identified as the city's 16th murder victim of 2023.

William Henry "JJ" Hayes Jr., 50, of North Chesterfield, was found dead early Monday night inside a car near the intersection of West Street and Young Avenue, according to police reports. He had been shot.

Police did not release any suspect or motive information but said an investigation is continuing. Anyone who may have informaton about the shooting is asked to call Petersburg Police at (804) 732-4222, Crime Solvers at (804) 861-1212; or click the "Submit a Tip" icon on the Petersburg Police app.

Hayes is the 16th murder victim in Petersburg this year. The others are:

Javarius Desmore, killed March 14 on Pin Oaks Drive;

Antonio Walker, killed April 5 on Henrico Street;

Shaun Hankins, killed April 24 on Leavenworth Street;

Brian Chambers, killed May 24 at the Budget Inn on Jamestown Drive;

Tewana Williams, killed May 27 on Talley Avenue;

Anthony Williams, killed June 3 on Gillfield Drive;

K’Von Morgan (juvenile), killed June 17 at Pecan Acres Apartments;

Ke’Asia Powell, killed June 26 on East Wythe Street;

Lucky Dwayne Burress, killed June 26 on Berkeley Avenue;

Darrell D. Morton, killed July 6 at Crater Square Apartments;

Kirk Nims, killed July 11 on Halifax Street.

Johnny Englehart Jr., killed Aug. 8 on Rome Street;

Matthew Gibbs, 19, of Columbia, South Carolina, killed Aug. 24 on Wakefield Street;

Adrionna Brooks West, 20, of Chester, killed Sept. 3 in the 700 block of High Street; and

Fatin Ibn Hassan Rhone, 29, killed Sept. 24 at the intersection of North Boulevard and South Sycamore Street.

Police have arrested suspects in six of those slayings.

This is a developing story.

This article originally appeared on The Progress-Index: Chesterfield man killed in Petersburg Monday