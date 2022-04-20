Police in Petersburg, Hopewell arrest suspects Tuesday in separate early April murders

Authorities in Petersburg and Hopewell have arrested suspects in two separate murders that occurred within hours of each other earlier this month.

In Petersburg, Sha-Ron Parham, 18, has been charged with felony homicide and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony for the death of 15-year-old Tyjuan Creshaw. And over in Hopewell, Demonte Jones was picked up by U.S. Marshals on charges of second-degree murder and three weapons charges for the death of Willie J. Studivant Jr..

Jones was arrested within a day of the Marshals Service offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information that would lead to Jones' arrest.

The killings of Crenshaw and Studivant happened within a six-hour period between the night of April 2 and the early morning of April 3.

Petersburg Police said Crenshaw was shot sometime before 8:30 p.m. April 2 at the Lieutenant's Run Apartments complex off Johnson Road in the city's Walnut Hill area. Officers responding to a call of shots fired found his body in the breezeway of a building on Crestfall Court within the complex.

While police were at the scene, a second juvenile arrived at Bon Secours Southside Medical Center in Petersburg with a head injury that investigators believe is related to the murder.

Several hours later, around 2:50 a.m. April 3, authorities in Hopewell said Studivant was shot to death outside the Wawa convenience store on Colonial Corner Drive in the southern part of the city. Witnesses told investigators that Studivant was seen arguing with a person matching Jones' description near the gas pumps when the shots were fired. When officers arrived, Studivant had already died, and the suspected shooter was nowhere to be found.

Jones was picked up with the assistance of the USMS Central Virginia Regional Fugitive Task Force, according to Hopewell Police. Hopewell Police Lt. Cheyenne Casale said Jones apparently surrendered to the marshals at the urging of an acquaintance who had spoken with them.

Petersburg Police said the task force also factored into Parham's apprehension.

Both Parham and Jones are being held at the Riverside Regional Jail in Prince George County pending court appearances.

