PETERSBURG − Police believe a woman used a hammer Wednesday night to hit a man in the city's Delectable Heights area..

Ann Winfield, 54, of Petersburg, was charged with malicious wounding in the attack, which occurred shortly before 10 p.m. in the 100 block of St. Matthew Street. Officers at the scene found a man suffering from a head wound that they said was caused by a hammer.

No motive was disclosed for the attack. Police said the suspect and victim are in a relationship.

The man's injury did not require hospitalization.

Bond information for the suspect was not immediately available.

This article originally appeared on The Progress-Index: Police: Petersburg woman reportedly used hammer to hit her boyfriend