Police petrol bombed in Edinburgh Bonfire Night disorder

About 100 young people clashed with riot police in Edinburgh with fireworks and petrol bombs being thrown directly at officers.

Video footage from the Niddrie area showed officers in riot gear standing in a line while youths threw explosives at their feet.

Police Scotland were called to the Hay Avenue area at 16:40 after reports of "antisocial use of fireworks."

Footage posted on social media showed bystanders watching the violence.

The videos showed the police bombarded with explosives while teenagers gathered on a green, with some filming it.

A police spokesperson said: "The police response is ongoing at present to keep the public and emergency service workers safe and local road closures are currently in place.

"Police in attendance are currently being subjected to attacks involving fireworks, petrol bombs and other projectiles - and the public is asked to avoid the area while the response is ongoing."

'Disgraceful behaviour'

City of Edinburgh Council leader Cammy Day said he was "appalled" by the scenes in Niddrie.

He said: "This reckless behaviour endangers lives and like the majority of people in the community I share in their dismay and upset at this disgraceful behaviour."

Scottish Conservative justice spokesman Russell Findlay said: "Such attacks on police officers are cowardly, reckless and dangerous. Police Scotland need sufficient resources to tackle these thugs."

In 2018, Police Scotland set up Operation Moonbeam to tackle Bonfire Night disorder.

Last year, a police vehicle was hit by a Molotov cocktail in Niddrie, and motorbike gangs raced through the area while fireworks were lobbed at the ground.

On Tuesday evening, police were called to the Kirkton area of Dundee, after youths set off fireworks and lit an illegal bonfire.