Police: New Philadelphia deaths ruled homicide

Oct. 12—State police have ruled the cause of death for the two teenagers whose bodies were found near New Philadelphia early Tuesday as homicide.

In a news release, police said the determination was made following autopsies performed Thursday morning by Dr. Wayne Ross at the Dauphin County Forensic Center, Harrisburg.

Police identified the one victim as Hunter Mock, 18, of New Philadelphia. They only provided an age and gender for the other victim, but family members have reported it to be Angelito Xavier Caraballo, 16, also from New Philadelphia.

Police are continuing to investigate the crime and said additional information would be provided as it becomes available.

The bodies were found around 3:25 a.m. Tuesday in a wooded area off Ferndale Road about 1 mile east of Route 209, state police said. The two were pronounced dead at 6 a.m. by the Schuylkill County Coroner's Office.

Police earlier had issued missing person news releases reporting that Caraballo was last seen around 8 p.m. Sunday and that Mock was last seen around 3:30 p.m. Monday.

No arrests have been made and police have not discussed a possible motive.

Schuylkill County District Attorney Michael A. O'Pake said Thursday the autopsy results are "certainly not unexpected" considering what he knows about the investigation.

A Facebook post of what is believed to be a leaked state police document suggests police have made one arrest that could be related.

The post on Tuesday showed a document titled "Troop L. Frackville/Officer Safety" that says police are investigating a double homicide that occurred between Sunday and Monday in New Philadelphia.

It gives a description of a 19-year-old suspect who was called "armed and dangerous" and shows his photo.

The same man was arraigned at 5:15 a.m. Wednesday on a felony burglary charge in connection with an incident Sept. 4 in Cressona.

Trooper David Beohm, public information officer for Reading-based Troop L, when told Wednesday of the wording in the post, said the document is an "internal investigatory email strictly prohibited from public dissemination." He wouldn't comment further.

New Philadelphia Mayor Mayor Terri Gibbons and others expressed concern Wednesday about keeping borough residents safe.

She also invited counselors from the Crime Victims Council of Lehigh Valley to be available to children and adults in the borough.

The Pottsville Area School District has extended its condolences to the family of Caraballo, who was a student at the school last year.

Funeral services for Mock and Caraballo will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday at Bartashus Funeral Home, 63 Kimber St., New Philadelphia.

Mock's obituary said that he was loved by all for his "amazing heart and warm smile" and was a "loyal man" whose time was too short.

Caraballo is described as having had a "bright spirit," and that he was an awesome brother to all of his siblings."

