Police in New Philadelphia, Dover, pursue fleeing motorists late Wednesday, early Thursday

Law enforcement chased speeding motorists in Dover and New Philadelphia late Wednesday and early Thursday. The New Philadelphia suspect was caught, but the Dover driver was not.

In New Philadelphia, the driver left the scene of a crash at U.S. Route 250 and E. High Avenue that was reported at 11:04 p.m. by a man who flagged down an officer at University Drive.

Officer Kyle Kelley reported that the westbound vehicle went left-of-center on E. High while passing Shel Mar Estates at 72 mph. The officer stopped the vehicle at E. High and Seventh Drive.

Police called an ambulance for the driver because of heavy damage to his 2021 Toyota sport utility vehicle, which was registered in New Mexico.

The collision damaged a control box at Route 250 and E. High, knocking out traffic and street lights. The crash occurred on the Route 250 westbound off-ramp, according to a New Philadelphia police report.

The 49-year-old driver from Cape Coral, Fla., was charged with OVI, hit-skip and failure to control, according to Lt. Laura Taylor, commander of the New Philadelphia Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Dover chase stopped at 100 mph

In an unrelated case, Dover police Officer Gage Sommers stopped the pursuit of a fleeing motorist when the speed reached 100 mph at state routes 800 and 212 in Fairfield Township early Thursday.

Dover police first tried to stop the blue Nissan SUV in the 1300 block of N. Wooster Avenue. The vehicle was reportedly traveling 90 mph. Police also reported the driver failed to obey a stop sign and was traveling without taillights.

The pursuit continued onto Schneiders Crossing Road, passing Middle Run Road before the driver blew through the stop sign at Dover Zoar Road.

The SUV was northbound on Route 800 when police terminated the pursuit.

The incident concluded at 3:29 a.m.

At the request of Dover police, New Philadelphia officers spoke with a man believed to have been associated with the SUV's registration. His registration was matched to a silver 2007 Nissan four-door sedan. He said the car was sold to a Texas salvage company that was to have destroyed the license plates.

This article originally appeared on The Times-Reporter: Dover and New Philadelphia police departments pursue fleeing motorists