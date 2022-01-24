Police: Philadelphia man injured woman with baseball bat

Jan. 24—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — A Philadelphia man was charged with aggravated assault, accused of striking a Johnstown woman with a baseball bat, punching her and attacking her with a knife, authorities said.

City police charged Mikhail Raphael Martin, 24, with one count each of aggravated assault, simple assault and harassment, stemming from an April 2019 incident at Solomon Homes.

According to a criminal complaint, the 17-year-old woman said Martin became angry one day and struck her in the face with a baseball bat, punched her in the face and poked her with a knife.

She was treated at the scene for a bloody nose and lip. Martin fled the scene when police arrived and an arrest warrant was issued, the complaint said.

Martin was arraigned by on-call District Judge Susan Gindlesperger, of Stonycreek Township, and freed on $30,000 unsecured bond.