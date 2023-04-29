Police: Philadelphia man stole gun

Apr. 29—MILTON — A convicted felon from Philadelphia is facing firearm charges in the Milton area after police found him with a stolen gun, according to state police.

Clifton Morris, 37, of Emily Street, Philadelphia, was charged with three felony counts of illegally possessing a firearm, carrying a firearm without a license and receiving stolen property; a misdemeanor count of possessing marijuana; and three summary traffic violations. The charges were filed by State Trooper Christopher Isbitski, of the Milton State Police Barracks, in the Milton office of District Judge Michael Diehl.

Isbitski reported that he conducted a traffic stop for three traffic violations at 2:36 p.m. April 25 on Morris, who was driving a Dodge Durango. After Drug Detection Canine Diego was deployed on the exterior of the vehicle and displayed alert behavior, Isbitski applied for a search warrant and was granted, according to court documents.

Upon execution of the search warrant, Isbitski found a loaded Springfield 9mm pistol under the driver's seat. He also found two THC vape pens and marijuana-related paraphernalia in the vehicle, according to court documents.

The firearm is not owned or registered to Morris. Morris is a convicted felon, which prevents him from lawfully possessing a firearm, according to court documents.

The gun owner reported the gun had been stolen, police said.

Morris was arraigned on Wednesday and committed to Northumberland County Jail in Coal Township in lieu of $150,000 cash bail. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing in front of Diehl at 10 a.m. May 10.