Police: Phoenix man fatally shot himself after shooting girlfriend, wounding 9 officers

Authorities determined Morris Richard Jones shot and killed himself after fatally shooting his former girlfriend Shatifah Lobley and wounding nine Phoenix police officers Friday morning, police confirmed Monday.

An autopsy report from the Maricopa County Medical Examiner determined the 36-year-old Jones died of injuries from shooting himself, even though he was also shot by police during the incident, according to department spokesperson Sgt. Ann Justus.

Only one officer remains hospitalized at this time.

"All of the injured officers are in great spirits, and appreciate the outpouring of support," Justus said in a statement.

What happened in Friday's incident

Department spokesperson Sgt. Andy Williams said in a Friday evening news release that Phoenix police responded to the home near 51st Avenue and Broadway Road at about 2:15 a.m. after a 911 caller reported that a woman had been shot by an intruder and that there were "multiple armed suspects" inside.

Williams said Jones appeared in the doorway, invited the first arriving officer inside and then “ambushed” him as he approached, shooting him several times with a handgun. The officer was able to escape and find cover.

A second officer on scene returned fire, prompting Jones to go back inside. As police staged outside the residence, Jones fired more shots in their direction, Williams said.

Shooting scene near 51st Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road, Feb. 11, 2022, Phoenix, Ariz.

Jones got into a vehicle parked in the garage and tried to leave by ramming a patrol car that blocked his escape, but ultimately he went back inside the home, Williams said.

Another man from inside the home came out holding a baby girl in one arm with his other arm raised in the air, Williams said. He followed police orders to place the baby on the ground and walk backward toward them before being detained.

Police on Saturday said the man is believed to be Lobley's brother and confirmed that the 1-month-old newborn is a shared child between Jones and the 29-year-old Lobley.

Police hadn't clarified the involvement of the man as of Sunday morning because of the nature of the investigation, but did not say he was facing any criminal charges. There might not be more updates on him until Feb. 25, police said.

As police attempted to take the baby to safety, another four officers were shot, Williams said. Four more were injured by bullet shrapnel.

The officers backed away and took cover. Jones continued firing shots toward police and an officer returned fire, Williams said.

A SWAT team arrived at the scene and used ballistic shields to rescue the baby, who was uninjured, Williams said.

SWAT officers unsuccessfully tried to get Jones to come outside and eventually used a camera to look inside the home, at which point they saw Jones not moving, Williams said. Officers entered the home and found Jones dead and Lobley critically injured. She was taken to a hospital where she died of her injuries Friday afternoon.

Williams said the Arizona Department of Child Safety took custody of the infant girl.

Mayor Kate Gallego, police Chief Jeri Williams and other city leaders condemned the incident as a "senseless act of violence" and commended officers during a Friday news conference.

Officials have described the case as "incredibly complex," adding that information is subject to change as the investigation continues.

Reach breaking news reporter Amaris Encinas at amaris.encinas@arizonarepublic.com or on Twitter @amarisencinas.

