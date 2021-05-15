Police: Mom detained after 2 kids found dead in Arizona

·2 min read

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Two children were found dead Saturday morning in a suburban Phoenix apartment after a woman flagged down a police officer and said she was hearing voices telling her to kill her children, police said.

Officers went to her apartment and found a 9-year-old girl and a 7-year-old boy dead with “obvious signs of physical trauma," Tempe Police spokesman Sgt. Steven Carbajal said.

The mother who flagged down a Tempe officer about 7 a.m. near a police station is Yui Inoue, 40, Carbajal said in a statement. Inoue was arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree murder, he said. No other identities have been released.

Police said they had been called to the same apartment earlier Saturday morning because of a domestic dispute involving a husband and wife. Carbajal said the couple was separated, and no one was arrested. The children were safe in bed at the time, and there was no apparent reason to call child welfare authorities.

“It didn’t seem like there was an immediate threat to the children,” he said. “Parents, couples, argue and they have disagreements, and they have issues that come up” that often don't require that type of intervention.

Carbajal said officers were doing that they would to support the father.

Carbajal called it a “tragic incident."

“It’s just so unfortunate that a 9- and 7 year old that rely on their parents, especially their mother, to really care after them could have been involved in something this tragic,” Carbajal said in an interview.

The officers who found the children were also receiving counseling.

“A lot of the officers on that call have children, and even the ones that don't, we see a lot of tragedy over the course of our career. But you can't prepare yourself for something like that,” Carbajal said. “The aftermath is really one of the hardest things to deal with.”

The officers who discovered the dead children were not the same ones who were at the apartment just after midnight on the domestic dispute call. The father was not at the apartment when officers returned to find the children.

Recommended Stories

  • AP PHOTOS: Icelandic volcanic eruption a 'wonder of nature'

    Pandemic or no pandemic, the world will never stand still. The glow from the bubbling hot lava spewing out of the Fagradalsfjall volcano can be seen from the outskirts of Iceland’s capital, Reykjavík, 32 kilometers (20 miles) away. Fagradalsfjall itself is made up of the Icelandic words for “beautiful valley mountain.”

  • Dodgers lose Corey Seager to fractured hand on HBP

    The Dodgers just seemed to be nearing full strength.

  • Toddler found dead in middle of Texas street

    The unidentified boy was discovered with multiple wounds about 5:30 a.m. Saturday, Dallas police said. Investigators believe an "edged weapon" was used.

  • U.S. fuel crisis eases as pipeline returns to normal after hack

    (Reuters) -Widespread gasoline shortages along the U.S. East Coast began to ease slightly on Saturday as the operator of the nation's biggest fuel pipeline said it was back to delivering "millions of gallons per hour" following last week's cyberattack. Ships and trucks were deployed to fill up storage tanks after the six-day Colonial Pipeline shutdown, the most disruptive cyberattack on record, triggered widespread panic buying that left filling stations across the U.S. Southeast dry. "We have returned the system to normal operations, delivering millions of gallons per hour to the markets we serve," said the company, which had begun gradual restart of the pipeline on Wednesday.

  • Suspect in Custody After 4-Year-Old Found Slain in Dallas Street With ‘Multiple Wounds’

    kali9A suspect is in custody after a 4-year-old boy was found slain in the middle of a Dallas street early Saturday with “multiple wounds” from what police believe was some kind of edged weapon. The Dallas Police Department confirmed the arrest of an adult male late Saturday, but stopped short of identifying the suspect and gave no further details on the brutal killing of the tot. The boy was found lying in a road in the 7500 block of Saddleridge Drive shortly before 7 a.m., Executive Assistant Chief Albert Martinez told NBC Dallas-Fort Worth. Martinez said the circumstances surrounding the boy’s death were “unusual” and that an “edged weapon” was thought to have been used.“Unfortunately a small child was lost today in our city through a violent act and we will pursue justice to find whoever did this and bring some sort of closure, not only to family but to the community,” Martinez said.“We are shocked, we are very angry about what has happened to this small child,” he said.Police say the toddler, who is believed to have lived in the area, was likely killed at around 5 a.m.A neighborhood resident told local media she had gone on a morning walk just after 6:30 a.m. when she stumbled upon the grisly scene, at first mistaking the slain child in the street for a dog.As she got closer, she said, she noticed the boy had no shoes or shirt on.“That’s when I noticed the baby had ants at the bottom of his feet so I knew he was deceased then,” Square told the Dallas Morning News. “It was heart-wrenching because this baby could have been no more than 5.”“I’m a little traumatized,” Square said separately to WFAA. “I’m a little afraid, I don’t know what happened to him. To see that, to walk up on it… I don’t feel safe at all.”Another resident, Lila Gilbert, told the Dallas Morning News police had come to her home asking if her family was missing a young child. Gilbert said she then went outside to see a body in the road covered by a blanket, but when the blanket at one point slipped off, she saw what looked like bite marks on the child's face. “It’s so shocking to me that it’s a 4-year-old, someone’s baby. That could’ve been my little cousin or brother or something,” Gilbert was quoted saying. “It’s just the point that he’s gone now. It’s just terrifying.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Remote learners at North Carolina high school excluded from prom, even if they were invited

    The same conflict has been echoed in school districts across the country where remote learners have been excluded from proms.

  • Vanessa Bryant delivers moving speech as Kobe is inducted into Hall of Fame

    What a speech.

  • 'Told the bully what I thought': Swalwell chides Marjorie Taylor Greene aide in mask dispute

    Swalwell said the aide yelled at him, demanding he take his mask off, so, "I told the bully what I thought of his order."

  • 'There was no going back': Migrants send kids into US alone

    Marely had traveled for 13 days, trekking with her mother from Central America to the busiest corridor for illegal U.S.-Mexico border crossings. Then, as the 12-year-old Salvadoran girl got on an inflatable raft to cross the Rio Grande in Texas in the middle of the night, she discovered her mom wasn’t coming with her.

  • Everything to Buy From Target’s Designer Dress Collection Before It Sells Out

    I’ve got my eye on a rainbow Christopher John Rogers number.

  • Kardashians learn who’s behind North West Instagram — a Sacramento government employee

    “She started this account before North even had a personality, so she made up this personality and luckily that’s who North’s personality is,” Kim Kardashian said.

  • LaFleur on Rodgers: 'We want him back in the worst way'

    Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur reiterated his hope that he’d get to continue working with Aaron Rodgers this season while offering no news on the quarterback’s status. “I’ve got nothing new to update, and we still obviously feel the same way,” LaFleur said Friday after the opening workout of the Packers’ rookie minicamp. After ESPN reported just before the draft that Rodgers doesn’t want to return to Green Bay, Packers CEO Mark Murphy posted a column on the team’s website in which he said “this is an issue that we’ve been working on for several months.”

  • 20 Appetizers for Weight Loss

    This vibrant green hummus recipe couldn't be easier--just toss a few ingredients in the food processor and whir away! Serve this easy appetizer with carrot sticks, celery and your favorite ranch or blue cheese dressing.

  • Opinion: Horse racing can breathe a sigh of relief as Medina Spirit's Triple Crown bid ends

    Horse racing avoids more controversy as Medina Spirit finishes third in the Preakness Stakes to end its Triple Crown bid.

  • I've been hired as a bridesmaid over 125 times. Here are 5 things I made sure I had at my own wedding.

    After being hired for over 100 weddings as a professional bridesmaid, there were certain things I knew I wanted to include in my pandemic ceremony.

  • Landlord sues for $3,000,000 over ritzy Toronto pot store that never opened

    Fire & Flower's plan to sell pot in one of Canada's poshest shopping districts has erupted into a legal battle.

  • AOC suggests GOP leadership expel Marjorie Taylor Greene and calls her ‘deeply unwell’

    AOC calls for the GOP to remove whip from the congresswoman who took office in January

  • China plans to attempt an ambitious Mars landing as early as Friday, dropping both a lander and a rover to the red planet

    China's Tianwen-1 mission could be the first to deploy an orbiter, lander, and rover all at once. But only half of Mars landings have succeeded.

  • Brazil judge rules ex-health minister can remain silent in COVID inquiry

    A Brazilian Supreme Court justice on Friday ruled that former Health Minister Eduardo Pazuello will not be obligated to answer questions that could incriminate him before a Senate panel investigating the government's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. With more than 430,000 dead, Brazil has experienced the world's second-deadliest outbreak of COVID-19 after the United States. Critics blame the severity of the death toll on a negligent response by the government of President Jair Bolsonaro, who has downplayed the severity of the disease and opposed lockdowns.

  • Explainer: Why did Yankees test positive after vaccination?

    A New York Yankees player and several team staffers tested positive for the coronavirus although they were vaccinated, the baseball club said this week, underscoring that it's possible to get an infection even after the shots. Player Gleyber Torres, three coaches and four staff member have tested positive for the virus since Sunday. All eight had gotten the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine in March or April, the Yankees said.