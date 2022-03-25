Police: Phone data, photos tie man to Capitol riot

Mar. 25—SOUTH BEND — A Goshen man arrested in connection with the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol was tied to the riot by photos and location data from his phone, according to court documents.

Jeffrey Munger, 55, was arrested Wednesday and faces charges of entering a restricted building, disorderly conduct in a restricted building, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building and demonstrating in a Capitol building, according to the FBI office in Indianapolis.