Police find photo of gun, but still lack weapon in Monessen teen homicide case

Jan. 4—A gun used in a November fatal shooting in Monessen has not been located, but Westmoreland County Detective Nicholas Caesar said a photograph of the suspect holding a handgun was found on the dead teen's cellphone.

The photo was sent to 16-year-old Amari Altomore from Terry Newton, 16, who is accused in Altomore's Nov. 29 death. Caesar said a date connected with the photo and message was Nov. 19.

Police conducted two searches of the South 14th Street home, where Newton lived with his siblings and mother, and said they found drugs and cellphones but no weapons.

"We searched the entire residence, pretty much top to bottom, and we did not find any firearm," Caesar testified Tuesday during Newton's preliminary hearing.

Charges of homicide and possession of a firearm by a minor against Newton, who is charged as an adult, were ordered held for court by District Judge Wayne P. Vlasic.

Police got a warrant for Newton's arrest Dec. 15. He surrendered Dec. 21 and has been held at the Regional Youth Services Center in Hempfield without bail. Supporters of both Newton and Altomore listened to testimony during the hearing which was held at the Westmoreland County Courthouse in Greensburg.

Assistant District Attorney Pete Caravello argued that the lack of a weapon and Newton leaving his home immediately after Altomore was shot point to the suspect's "consciousness of guilt."

"That certainly suggests that this was not an accident or a self-inflicted injury by the victim to himself," Caravello said.

Defense attorney Adam Yarussi said there was no evidence presented during the hourlong preliminary hearing to show Newton pulled the trigger.

"They don't know how the gun even arrived in the house," he argued. "We don't know that he's the shooter."

Tanieshia Thompson testified that her son and Altomore, who were best friends, were in Newton's upstairs bedroom while she was baking cookies with one of her daughters. She heard a loud noise around 8:15 p.m., describing it like a book falling, and Newton and Altomore ran downstairs.

Altomore said, "I'm hit," and Thompson called 911 and ran across the street to a neighbor's to try to get him help.

"He never once indicated that Terry shot him?" Yarussi asked on cross-examination.

"No, sir," Thompson replied.

Altomore was taken by medical helicopter to a Pittsburgh hospital where he died from a single gunshot wound to the abdomen. He was a junior at Monessen High School, where he was a member of the school's football team.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta by email at rsignorini@triblive.com or via Twitter .