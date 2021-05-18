Police: Physical altercation at East Lyme motel leads to arrest

Elizabeth Regan, The Day, New London, Conn.
·1 min read

May 17—EAST LYME — A physical altercation at a motel led to the arrest of a North Carolina man this weekend, according to police.

William T. Spencer, 42, of Oxford, N.C., was charged Saturday with third-degree assault, disorderly conduct, second-degree strangulation and second-degree unlawful restraint.

Police said that Spencer is accused of assaulting the 911 caller and causing the disturbance at Motel 6 on Flanders Road.

Police said officers responding to the 911 call about a possible altercation found the suspect had fled in a silver Chevrolet Malibu. The car was located at the Niantic Star gas station with Spencer inside, police said.

Spencer was held on a $50,000 cash surety bond pending arraignment Monday in New London Superior Court, police said.

