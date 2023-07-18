Police: Pike County man who stole truck in Old Forge and caused a high-speed chase believed to have been high

Jul. 17—A Pike County man accused of leading state and local law enforcement on a roughly 20-mile chase in a stolen truck Friday is believed to have been high on some kind of drug, court filings show.

Christopher J. Roskowski, 35, scratched himself once caught on Interstate 84 and spat water down his shirt because he was warm, state police at Dunmore said. He claimed he had no idea what was going on and fell asleep as he awaited fingerprinting.

Roskowski, of 104 Eighth St., Greene Twp., is in Lackawanna County Prison in lieu of $100,000 bail.

Old Forge and state police alleged he stole a box truck from a construction site near Old Forge Jr./Sr. High School, fled from a traffic stop in Taylor and led a chase on Interstates 81 and 84 until strips of spikes shredded the truck's six tires.

He collided with a state police vehicle during the pursuit, according to an affidavit filed by Trooper Ryan Kearney and Old Forge Police Officer David Kimble.

The incident began shortly after 7 a.m., as John Frederick Jr. unloaded a box truck near the borough high school.

A shoeless man in a red shirt — later identified as Roskowski — climbed into the driver's seat of the truck and sped off. The keys had been left in the ignition.

Roskowski struck several parked cars and a dumpster as he fled in the stolen truck. The truck's lift gate was still down.

Taylor Police Officer Cole Surridge next spotted the truck as it drove toward the Davis Street bridge. He tried to pull over the truck, but Roskowski continued onto I-81 North then fled toward I-84. State police and local officers from the Downvalley followed.

Trooper Daniel Kimes tried to stop Roskowski by positioning his vehicle in front of the truck. Roskowski swerved to avoid him.

Kimes kept up the pursuit and drove alongside the stolen truck. The trooper noticed Roskowski started to "bless himself," then mouthed an apology to Kimes, according to an affidavit.

Roskowski then swerved into Kimes' vehicle and struck his passenger side.

Roskowski merged onto I-84 at speeds near 50 mph, state police said. Trooper Christopher Bohenek passed him and sped to a safe spot ahead to set up spike strips.

The spikes worked. With his six tires deflated, Roskowski stopped.

In custody, Roskowski's behavior seemed "bizarre," state police said. They said they believed he was under the influence of something. Roskowski, however, refused a blood test.

Roskowski is charged with theft, criminal trespass, receiving stolen property, driving under the influence, fleeing police, flight to avoid apprehension and aggravated assault.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled July 27.

Roskowski is also detained on a bench warrant issued by a Pike County President Judge Gregory Chelak stemming from an earlier DUI case.

