Police say pills found in search laced with fentanyl

Feb. 8—A Yuba City man who was arrested in January was found to be in possession of deadly drugs that included powdered fentanyl and several pills laced with the synthetic opioid.

According to Yuba-Sutter Narcotic and Gang Enforcement Task Force (NET-5) Supervisor Michael Bullard, the Yuba City Police Department was contacted on Jan. 14 about a man in a vehicle in the 200 block of Dorman Avenue in Yuba City. The man, 44-year-old Chad Knapp of Yuba City, was found passed out in the vehicle with the engine running, Bullard said.

According to police, he was determined to be under the influence of drugs. After a search of his vehicle, police said they found firearm manufacturing parts, ammunition, a locked black case, and drug paraphernalia. Bullard said Knapp was "prohibited from owning or possessing firearms or ammunition."

Knapp's vehicle was then towed for storage and the black case was seized. He was arrested on charges of driving under the influence of drugs, prohibited possession of firearms and ammunition and was booked into Sutter County Jail.

Days later, Bullard said the Yuba City Police Department was informed of a "magnetic canister affixed to the frame of Knapp's vehicle." Bullard said that canister allegedly contained 96.07 grams of powdered fentanyl.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is 80-100 times stronger than morphine, according to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration. The drug has garnered national attention over the years because it has been linked to numerous overdose deaths.

On Jan. 26, police searched an alleged hidden compartment inside Knapp's vehicle. As a result of the search, 48.1 grams of methamphetamine were found in the compartment, Bullard said. Police also said they found and searched a locked black case that allegedly contained 246.7 grams of methamphetamine, 596 counterfeit pills laced with fentanyl and 67.9 grams of powdered fentanyl.

Bullard said, in total, 163.97 grams of powdered fentanyl, 294.8 grams of methamphetamine and 596 counterfeit pills were seized from Knapp's vehicle.

The Sutter County District Attorney's Office is now investigating the incident with added charges of possession for sale of controlled substances. As of Monday, Knapp was not listed as being in custody at Sutter County Jail.