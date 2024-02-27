Police: Pineville man dies after being hit by truck in Alexandria parking lot

A Pineville man died Monday after being hit by a truck earlier in the day in Alexandria, according to police.

Nathan Hale, 83, died hours after the wreck in a parking lot in the 1400 block of MacArthur Drive, according to the Alexandria Police Department. It happened about 9:30 a.m.

No other information about how the incident happened was given. The release states that routine toxicology test results on the truck's driver are pending.

An investigation is continuing.

