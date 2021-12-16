Police: Pineville man dies after losing control of motorcycle

A Pineville man died late Wednesday after he lost control of his motorcycle, according to the Alexandria Police Department.

Christopher Pleasant, 23, died at the scene, reads a release.

The department said the wreck happened around 10:20 p.m. as Pleasant was driving at the intersection of Browns Bend Road and Rue Left Bank Drive, which is not far from MacArthur Drive.

No other information was released.

