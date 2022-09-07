Police: Pipe bombs found in man's vehicle

Sep. 6—The Sutter County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday that a man arrested in Yuba City on Sunday night allegedly had five pipe bombs in his vehicle and "other components" that could be used to create destructive devices.

Officials with the sheriff's office said that after a traffic stop at about 10:57 p.m. Sunday on Franklin Road north of Walton Road in Yuba City, deputies could see that 61-year-old Jeffrey Dickerson allegedly had a can of pepper spray inside a black Toyota Tacoma he was driving. Dickerson was reported to be the sole occupant in the vehicle.

Because it was determined that Dickerson was a felon who was not allowed to be in possession of pepper spray, an incident to arrest was established and a search was done of the vehicle, the sheriff's office said.

Sutter County Undersheriff Scott Smallwood said during a search of the vehicle, officers were able to locate "what appeared to be five pipe bombs, a black powder handgun, and other components that could possibly be used to make destructive devices."

After allegedly finding the pipe bombs and other components, the Sutter County Sheriff's Office blocked off the area and called in the Butte County Bomb Squad.

"A team from Butte County responded and determined the items were pipe bombs," Smallwood said in a statement. "They collected all items and rendered them safe."

Dickerson was booked into Sutter County Jail for numerous charges that include felon in possession of firearms and possession of pipe bombs. He was being held at the jail with bail set at $500,000.

He is scheduled to appear Wednesday in Sutter County Superior Court.