Police say Pittsburgh officer shot at armed suspect, search continues

May 19—Authorities said a Pittsburgh police officer fired at a suspect who fled from a Mount Washington residence Thursday afternoon, but they don't believe the suspect was hit.

Pittsburgh detectives, along with three uniformed officers, were conducting an investigation in the 100 block of Dilworth Street at about 4:50 p.m., according to a statement released late Thursday by Allegheny County Police Lt. Venerando Costa.

Costa said a suspect known to the officers fled from the residence holding a handgun. An officer encountered the suspect and fired one shot, Costa said. The suspect fled the area, and authorities don't believe he was hit. The search for him continues.

Allegheny County Police detectives are investigating. The information they collect will be turned over to the county District Attorney's Office for review.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the Allegheny County Police tip line at 833-ALL-TIPS (255-8477); callers can remain anonymous. The department can also be reached via its social media sites.

