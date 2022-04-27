Police: Pittsburgh residents should check for possible stolen property after serial burglar’s arrest

The Pittsburgh Police Department is urging residents to check for possible stolen property after a man was arrested for multiple burglaries earlier in April.

Pittsburgh police said they accompanied Allegheny County police on April 21 to conduct a search warrant in the 5700 block of Pocusset Street following their investigation into 20-year-old Andrew Clinton.

Clinton was arrested in early April for a string of burglaries in Fox Chapel and O’Hara Township, where he stole 40 hand-signed baseballs, thousands of dollars in cash and a brass horse lamp among others.

When police were searching the home of Clinton’s parents in Squirrel Hill South, they said they found vast quantities of what they believe are stolen goods, including Judaica, books, portraits and religious relics. Many of the items have not been reported as stolen.

According to police, Clinton is also being investigated for falsely presenting himself as a home improvement and general contractor, a landscaper and a HVAC technician. He allegedly defrauded victims in Squirrel Hill.

If you believe you may have been a victim of Andrew Clinton, please call Zone 4 at (412) 422-6520 and ask for Detective Frank Rosato.

