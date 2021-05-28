Police: Pittsburgh woman hit 100 mph in deadly DUI crash on Route 51

May 27—A North Side woman reached speeds of over 100 mph in the seconds before she lost control of her car on Route 51 in February, critically injuring herself and killing her cousin, according to newly filed homicide charges.

Allison Matthew, 27, is charged with homicide by vehicle and homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence in the Feb. 6 death of 26-year-old Katherine Barvilchak.

Police said Matthew was driving about 11:20 p.m. when she lost control near the intersection of Saw Mill Run Boulevard and Woodruff Street, and both women were ejected as the car struck a utility pole and large landscaping rocks before rolling several times.

First responders found a large debris field of car parts and fluids and personal belongings stretching from the sheared light pole to where the Hyundai Elantra eventually came to a rest, according to the criminal complaint.

Investigators said there were tire marks on the road leading to the light pole, and the engine was ripped from the car during the crash.

Barvilchak was pronounced dead at the scene. Matthew was taken to UPMC Mercy in critical condition. Matthew's blood-alcohol content just after the crash was .184% — more than twice the legal limit of .08%, according to a criminal complaint.

Surveillance cameras from near the 2600 block of Brownsville Road showed Matthew getting into the driver's seat and driving off, police wrote.

Investigators said the car's event data recorder showed the car traveling 101.9 mph about five seconds before the crash and 89.5 mph when it crashed, according to the complaint.

In addition to the homicide by vehicle charges, Matthew is also charged with two counts of driving under the influence and two traffic violations, court records show. She was released Wednesday on nonmonetary bail.

No attorney for Matthew was listed as of Thursday afternoon.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 25.

