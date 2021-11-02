Police place Doral Academy on lockdown after reports of man with rifle in the area

Doral Academy Preparatory High School was placed on lockdown Tuesday afternoon after police received a call about a man with a rifle in the area.

The call came in about 1:40 p.m., according to Miami-Dade police. Rey Valdes, a spokesman for the Doral Police Department, said the report was that the man took out a rifle and an umbrella from the trunk of his car.

“No one is in danger. The school is locked down. Officers have a perimeter around the school,” Valdes said around 3 p.m.

Police are also checking security camera video from area businesses to see if they can confirm the report, he said.

The school is at 11100 NW 27th St.

This report will be updated as more information is available.