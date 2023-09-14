Police place schools on lockdown searching for 'armed and dangerous' fugitive in Coolidge

Schools in Pinal County were put on lockdown Thursday afternoon as police searched for an "armed and dangerous" fugitive.

Coolidge police said multiple agencies were searching for an "armed and dangerous" fugitive in the areas west of 10th Street and West Vah Ki Inn. The search, police said, led to schools being placed on lockdown until about 2 p.m. when the action was lifted. Students would be released from school as "normal," police added.

"If you see any suspicious activity in the city, notify our department immediately," police said.

It wasn't immediately clear if the person authorities were looking for was found, and police did not provide information about the suspect.

The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Marshals Service were handling the investigation, police said.

Additional information regarding the incident was not immediately available.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Search underway in Coolidge for 'armed and dangerous' fugitive