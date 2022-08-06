Police plan to search 2 towns Saturday as investigation into NH triple homicide continues

Authorities will be in two New Hampshire towns Saturday for continued investigation into a triple homicide in Northfield earlier this week.

Officials said Kassandra Sweeney, 25, and her two sons, Benjamin Sweeney, 4, and Mason Sweeney, 1, each died of a single gunshot wound. Autopsies by the chief medical examiner revealed that the manner of each death was a homicide.

The bodies of Sweeney and her sons were discovered Wednesday at their home on Wethersfield Drive.

The New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office announced that State Police and other law enforcement agencies will be in Northfield and Tilton, N.H. on Saturday in the areas of Wethersfield Road, Shaker Road, Tilton Road, and Laconia Road, as well as the ramp areas entering Route 93.

Attorney General, Michael Garrity said the search activity “poses no danger to the public” and will consist of a search for physical evidence. The ongoing search Saturday is not the result of new information in the case but is part of the ongoing investigation.

“Officials ask that the public respect the privacy of residents in the area and stay off of properties in the search area and allow investigators to complete their work,” Garrity said.

As of Friday investigators have identified all involved parties and there is no threat to the public, according to NH Assistant Attorney General Geoffrey Ward. He said no arrests have been made in the case, and no one has been charged.

NH Authorities won’t give any details about how the bodies were found or who called 911.

And they are not talking about any suspects.

But they did say that Kassandra’s husband is cooperating with investigators.

“The father is somebody we have been in contact with, who has been very cooperative and helpful in this investigation. He is obviously beyond devastated,” said Ward.

A GoFundMe was launched for the family to help with funeral expenses.

