Police say plans prepared for 'imminent' action against protesters in Ottawa





Ottawa police say they have prepared plans to take "imminent" action against demonstrators protesting the country's COVID-19 restrictions in the city.

"We've been bolstering our resources, developing clear plans and preparing to take action. The action is imminent," Interim Police Chief Steve Bell said Thursday, Reuters reported.

"To those engaged in the unlawful protests - if you want to leave under your own terms, now is the time to do it," Bell added. "It's time to go. Your time in our city has come to an end and you must leave."

Protests in the city have been going on for weeks, with truckers blocking streets in downtown Ottawa and border crossings between the U.S. and Canada. The border crossings have been cleared after police arrested dozens of protesters and towed a number of vehicles.

Ottawa police have warned multiple times that protestors blocking streets could be arrested. Large numbers of police have moved into the Ottawa area and fences have been erected around the Parliament building.

One protester told Reuters the protesters would not escalate things if the police became aggressive with them.

"We're not going to respond to any type of aggression ... We're here (until) the prime minister talks to us," protester Chris Dacey said, per the wire service.

The police have yet to use any physical force to remove protesters, according to Reuters, but have passed out leaflets stating that those participating in the demonstrations could face "severe penalties."

"It's high time that these illegal and dangerous activities stop," Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau told Parliament on Thursday.

"They are a threat to our economy and our relationship with trading partners," he added. "They are a threat to public safety."

Protesters appear to have ignored the warnings given by police, setting up portable hot tubs outside government buildings and honking their horns in violation of a court order, Reuters noted.