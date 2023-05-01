Police: New plea for help in locating mother of baby remains found in Rochester recycling facility

Massachusetts State Police continued the search Monday for the mother of a baby girl whose body was found at a regional recycling facility in Rochester, Massachusetts, last week.

The Cape and Island District Attorney’s Office is asking for help in identifying the deceased baby along with her mother, who “may live on, have ties to, or recently traveled to Martha’s Vineyard.”

The girl’s remains were discovered Thursday in the trash at Zero Waste Solutions in Rochester that appeared to have come from Martha’s Vineyard, state police said over the weekend.

“The investigation to date suggests that the health and welfare of the mother may be at risk. Identifying her as soon as possible is of paramount importance and urgency,” according to District Attorney Galibois.

Officials have yet to release the results of an examination of the girl’s remains.

Anyone with information is asked to call state police at 508-790-5799.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

