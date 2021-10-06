Police plead for help in missing person cold case

Five years after Wanda Faye Walker disappeared in Nashville, the FBI is stepping in to offer a $10,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Walker was last seen on Oct. 4, 2016. She was 60 at the time. Her abandoned car was found near her 11th Avenue South home with her blood inside.

The latest: The Nashville police department approached the FBI to reinvigorate its efforts. The agencies timed the new reward around the fifth anniversary of Walker's disappearance.

Det. Matt Filter said Walker, a retired Metro Schools employee, "was likely killed." Police believe she had a confrontation with someone she knew. Filter said he believed the new reward would entice tipsters to come forward.

What they're saying: Walker's granddaughter, Quontesa Chambers, appeared Tuesday at a news conference attempting to draw new eyes to the case. She remembered the matriarch's commanding presence and her enduring support for loved ones.

"We're definitely depending on the community," Chambers said. "We have gone five long years without knowing."

Between the lines: Walker's family is familiar with the pain of those unanswered questions.

Her daughter, Laresha Deana Walker, also went missing in 1999, according to NewsChannel5.

That case also remains unsolved.

How to help: Tips can be shared online or by phone at 1-800-CALL-FBI or 615-742-7463.

