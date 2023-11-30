Police: Poacher made ‘no effort to remove any meat’ from bull elk near Scappoose

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Oregon State Police is searching for the person responsible for poaching a Roosevelt Bull Elk and leaving it to waste near Scappoose sometime Tuesday night.

Authorities say the elk was left on Dutch Canyon Road sometime between 5 p.m. and 7 a.m. after someone had taken its antlers with “no effort to remove any meat.” Wildlife officials say the bull was “well-known and considered to be part of the Miller Heard.”

Anyone with information that could help identify a person of interest can call the Turn in Poachers hotline at 1-800-452-7888. You can also contact Sr. Trooper Scott Bernardi directly at 503-410-4165 or scott.bernardi@osp.oregon.gov.

The Turn in Poachers program offers cash and/or point rewards for any information leading to the arrest or citation of a person involved in the illegal poaching of several big game animals, including wolves, elk, bears and cougars.

