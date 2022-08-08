Police provide update on Pomeranian abandoned in crate

Police are providing an update on the Pomeranian who was left abandoned in a crate on July 23rd.

Dedham Police say they named the dog “Buzz” because he was found on Bussey Street. He is in the care of the Animal Rescue League of Boston (ARL), where he received a comprehensive veterinary exam and vaccines, according to authorities.

Once Buzz is available for adoption, he will appear on the ARL’s website here.

However, authorities say they have exhausted all their leads in terms of finding the person who abandoned Buzz in his crate on a 90 degree day.

In a statement, Dedham Police say:

The Dedham Police Department takes the protection of its community very seriously – and that includes resident and visiting pets. We also support MA laws on animal cruelty – of any kind, and we will always exercise whatever investigative means are necessary to bring justice for animals that have been abused, neglected, or abandoned.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW