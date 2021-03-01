Police: Poor surveillance video, photo quality made worse by masked criminals

Michael D. Pitman, Journal-News, Hamilton, Ohio
·2 min read

Mar. 1—Police departments often call upon the public to help identify criminal suspects, but many times the video or photos provided are of poor quality.

And Fairfield Twp. Police Sgt. Brandon McCroskey said what is more frustrating is suspects are now wearing masks.

"One of the most frustrating parts right now, especially in this day and age of coronavirus, mask-wearing time, when we get poor-quality photos and/or videos, or businesses with neither, and especially when people are wearing masks, it makes our job exponentially more difficult to identify suspects," he said.

Fairfield Twp. police are looking for a person who stole from a locker at LA Fitness a wallet with $300 and four credit cards on Feb. 11, and then used one of the credit cards to make a $400-plus purchase at the Kroger on South Erie Boulevard. The suspect is facing charges of theft, misuse of credit cards and criminal damaging,

But poor quality has been a consistent police problem, said city of Fairfield police spokesman Doug Day.

"It's rare that you see good quality and it's always from the most unexpected businesses because some of your banks have poor quality (video and photos)," he said.

It's especially frustrating when technology is more affordable than it once had been, adding video from Ring doorbell cameras is better than many surveillance systems, he said. But Day said police investigators hope there are other clues and evidence that will help, and social media has helped.

"I get people have masks on, but I can't tell you how many people have responded to our Facebook page and identified bad guys for us," he said. "It's a problem but it's workable."

McCroskey said the suspect township investigators are seeking could be connected to other crimes in the region.

"Multiple jurisdictions have had similar problems," he said of the crime. "We're still working on it, coordinating (with other departments)."

McCroskey said township police investigators will meet with other agencies next week.

Investigators say the suspect wore a grey Nike hooded sweatshirt and sweatpants, white tennis shoes, and a black mask when he walked into LA Fitness at 1:41 p.m. on Feb. 11 He left 10 minutes later, according to the report. He did not check in, but spoke with an employee before walking to the locker rooms.

The second victim said nothing was stolen from his locker.

On Feb. 12, investigators reviewed the security footage at Kroger and saw the suspect using one of the stolen credit cards.

Anyone with information, contact Detective Emma Edens at 513-887-5841 or Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.

Recommended Stories

  • This year's Nobel Peace Prize draws hundreds of nominees

    Some 329 nominations have been received for this year's Nobel Peace Prize, likely reflecting the profusion of pressing human rights issues around the world, the secretary of the committee which awards the prize said on Monday. "It is the third highest ever total number," Norwegian Nobel Committee Secretary Olav Njoelstad told Reuters. "It reflects a lot of international interest in the Nobel Peace Prize," he said.

  • AP PHOTOS: 1 month in Myanmar under military control

    The hopes of building a robust democracy in Myanmar were shattered when the powerful military toppled the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi and her National League for Democracy party in a coup Feb. 1. In the month since, the mass protests occurring each day are a sharp reminder of the long and bloody struggle for democracy in a country where the military ruled directly for more than five decades. When the army blocked Parliament from convening and detained Suu Kyi and others in her government the day of its takeover, it alleged the most recent election was tainted by fraud.

  • Sacha Baron Cohen: 'I feel democracy was really in danger'

    British actor Sacha Baron Cohen - who won two Golden Globes for comedy "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm" - discusses the impetus behind the film and shooting during a pandemic. (March 1)

  • Myanmar coup: What is happening and why?

    People across Myanmar are taking to the streets after a military coup that saw its leaders detained.

  • Former French President Sarkozy was found guilty of corruption, but he probably won't spend a day behind bars

    A court found former French President Nicolas Sarkozy guilty of forming a "corruption pact" with his lawyer and a senior magistrate, handing him a three-year prison sentence after the verdict was announced. But Sarkozy, the first president to be sentenced to jail in France's modern history, likely won't spend any time behind bars, The Guardian reports. Two of the three years are suspended, and Sarkozy will likely be able to serve the one remaining year by wearing an electronic bracelet or in home confinement. Per France 24, that's pretty much par for the course for whenever a French politician is sentenced. 2) It’s a 3 year jail term but 2 of those years are suspended, so the 1 year prison bit could be amended so Sarkozy could serve it at home and/or wearing an electronic bracelet. As one knowledgeable French observer put it, politicians get a jail sentence but never do time 2/3 — Catherine Norris-Trent (@cntrentF24) March 1, 2021 While he'll remain out of prison for now, Sarkozy still faces more legal hurdles. In just over two weeks, he'll again be on trial in relation to allegations that he violated campaign financing rules during his failed 2012 re-election bid, and he's still being investigated for allegedly receiving millions of euros in campaign funds from former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddaffi in 2007. Read more at The Guardian and CNN. More stories from theweek.com5 celestially funny cartoons about Perseverance's Mars adventureGOP Sen. Bill Cassidy says Republicans won't win if they keep putting Trump 'on a pedestal'Trump still has the Republican Party by the throat

  • Clippers look lost late against Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bucks in defeat

    Milwaukee star Giannis Antetokounmpo played like a two-time NBA MVP, spearheading a late charge by the Bucks to send the Clippers to a 105-100 loss.

  • Far-right Proud Boys leader condemns Capitol rioters but says he 'won't cry' about politicians

    ‘I'm not going to worry about people that their only worry in life is to be re-elected,’ says Enrique Tarrio

  • CPAC 2021 – live: Roger Stone dances to pro-Trump rap as Kristi Noem and Mike Pompeo woo party faithful

    Follow the latest updates

  • Prince Harry Tells Oprah He Left the Royals Because He Feared Meghan Markle Would Suffer Like Princess Diana

    JOHNNY EGGITT / Getty ImagesPrince Harry has told Oprah Winfrey that he decided to step back from the British royal family because he was fearful of “history repeating itself,” apparently referring to the tragic story of his mother, Diana, who died at 36 in a car crash in Paris while being pursued by paparazzi.Harry, who is now 36 himself, made the remarks in his interview with CBS which will be screened on March 7. Two advance clips from the special were released on Monday morning.CBS Presents Oprah with Meghan and Harry: A Primetime Special in one week. #OprahMeghanHarry pic.twitter.com/WCyoHDMCaP— CBS (@CBS) March 1, 2021 In one of the new Oprah clips, Harry was seated next to Meghan, 39, with whom he is expecting a second child. As he held her hand, he reflected on the ordeal his mother went through when she left the royal family.“I’m just really relieved and happy to be sitting here talking to you with my wife by my side,” he said. “Because I can’t imagine what it must have been like for her [Diana], going through this process by herself all those years ago.“It’s been unbelievably tough for the two of us, but at least we had each other.”In a second clip Winfrey said to Meghan that no subject was off limits and at one point tells the couple “you have said some pretty shocking things here.” Oprah also asks Meghan if she was “silent or silenced.”Winfrey appeared to reference a comment made by Meghan when she said that the trolling she received was “almost unsurvivable.”The conversation was flagged as the first TV interview to be given by the couple since they made California their home last year, but Harry rather spoiled Winfrey’s exclusive when he taped an open air bus-top interview with another old friend, James Corden, which was broadcast last week. Prince Harry Tells Friend James Corden He Left the Royal Family Because It Was Destroying His Mental HealthIn that interview, Harry said he was more concerned about the intrusions of the media into his family’s life than the Netflix show The Crown, which he said was “obviously fiction.” His friend Corden did not ask whether Harry’s sympathetic attitude to the show was influenced by the reported $100m fee the couple have received from Netflix to produce content.Harry told Corden that the British press created a “difficult environment” that was destroying his mental health but insisted he “didn’t walk away” from the royal family. “It was stepping back rather than stepping down.”He said: “I did what any husband, what any father would do. It’s like: ‘I need to get my family out of here.’ But we never walked away.” He added: “I will never walk away. I will always be contributing.”The spate of interviews come after Buckingham Palace announced the couple would not be returning to their former roles as working members of the royal family.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Hyatt Hotels said it is taking claims the CPAC stage was inspired by a Nazi rune 'very seriously' and called hate symbols 'abhorrent'

    CPAC 2021 took place in the Hyatt Regency in Orlando, Florida. Critics said the shape of the event's stage resembled one used by white supremacists.

  • Austin's most expensive home, a 9-acre lakefront estate, just sold to an unknown buyer as tech workers rush to the Texas city

    The glass-walled home comes with a private lagoon, an outdoor infinity pool, and a three-story guest house.

  • Prince Harry tells Oprah he worried royal history would repeat itself

    "I'm just really relieved and happy to be sitting here talking to you with my wife by my side," he said in a clip released ahead of a TV interview.

  • Senior Democrats ditch their backdoor proposal for a $15 minimum wage, throwing pay hike in doubt in $1.9 trillion stimulus package

    The proposal was abandoned as Democrats appeared reluctant to finalize a complex plan that could delay passage of the Biden stimulus bill.

  • Kids were asked who Chadwick Boseman is at the Golden Globes, and people online weren't 'emotionally prepared' for their sweet answers

    TikTok star La'Ron Hines quizzed kids on the awards show, which they knew nothing about, but they did know Chadwick Boseman as the Black Panther.

  • Here are the false and misleading claims Trump made in his CPAC speech

    In his first major speech since leaving the White House in January, Trump again falsely said he won the 2020 election.

  • How Green Berets prepared to carry 'backpack nukes' on top-secret one-way missions during the Cold War

    "The instructors had told us we had about 30 minutes to clear the blast radius ... We never really believed that," a retired Green Beret told Insider.

  • The internet is loving Olivia Colman's reaction to losing at the Golden Globes

    Emma Corrin won the Golden Globe for playing Princess Diana in "The Crown," and her co-star did a happy dance in celebration.

  • Regina King's dazzling Golden Globes gown was covered in more than 40,000 sparkles and took 350 hours to make

    Designer brand Louis Vuitton shared details about Regina King's sparkling gown ahead of the 2021 Golden Globes.

  • The New Chapo: An inside look at the hunt for El Mencho, Mexico's bloodiest drug lord

    The DEA is targeting a cartel kingpin the agency says is responsible for tons of meth flowing into the U.S. each month.

  • January Jones and Kiernan Shipka tried on their Golden Globes dresses from 10 years ago, and they still seem to fit

    The "Mad Men" stars shared photos of their throwback looks on Sunday ahead of the 78th annual Golden Globe Awards.