Police: Port man stole girlfriend's car before it caught fire
Apr. 1—NEWBURYPORT — A Spring Street man with a lengthy criminal record is in trouble with the law after police say he stole his girlfriend's car, which caught fire soon after on Interstate 495 in Merrimac.
In addition to larceny of a motor vehicle, Michael Pezzano was charged with driving a car with a license revoked due to being a habitual traffic offender. He was not charged with burning the car.
Despite the incident taking place in August, Pezzano, 56, was arraigned on the charges Tuesday in Newburyport District Court. After a lengthy investigation by state police, Pezzano was summonsed to court.
During Pezzano's arraignment, Essex County prosecutor Shailagh Kennedy asked Judge Peter Doyle to impose $2,500 cash bail and several conditions on him. In her request for bail, Kennedy ran through convictions and offenses dating back to the 1980s that include assault and battery, and open and gross lewdness.
Kennedy also said it was troubling that Pezzano took his girlfriend's car without permission in August and that it somehow ended up in flames. She also said Pezzano may have been using or buying crack cocaine at the time.
Pezzano's attorney, Brett Levy, asked Doyle to release his client on personal recognizance, saying Pezzano appeared in court on his own after being issued a summons. Levy said Pezzano and his girlfriend are still together and that Pezzano was never charged with arson or insurance fraud.
"This is a defensible case," Levy said. "He will appear" in court.
Doyle sided with Levy and released Pezzano on personal recognizance. While awaiting trial, Pezzano must remain drug and alcohol free with random screens and cannot have any firearms. He is due back in court May 4 for a pretrial hearing.
According to court documents, Merrimac firefighters responded to a car fire Aug. 30 about 1:10 a.m. When they arrived, the passenger section and engine compartment were ablaze. Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames. The rear license plate number was still legible and was traced to Pezzano's girlfriend.
Newburyport police went to the Spring Lane home where Pezzano and his girlfriend lived. Pezzano told officers he had been home all night and had no idea what happened. But Pezzano's girlfriend told police they had been out earlier that night.
Police soon learned that a local taxi driver picked up someone named "Mike" at Exit 52 in Merrimac about the time of the fire. The taxi driver told police that he noticed several emergency vehicles near where he picked up the man, according to state Trooper Kenneth Belben's report.
Belben is assigned to the state police fire investigation unit in Stow.
Later in the day, Pezzano's girlfriend told police he "confessed to everything."
"She stated that Mr. Pezzano told her that he took her car to Lawrence to buy crack (cocaine) that night. On the way back to Newburyport, Mr. Pezzano told her that the car overheated and that is what caused the fire," Belben wrote in his report.
When interviewed by police a few weeks later, Pezzano denied everything.
"I advised him Mr. Pezzano that we had records of him being picked up by Port City Taxi at 1:08 a.m. on Route 495 and Exit 52. Mr. Pezzano stated he had no idea why, and he didn't recall that at all," Belben wrote in his report.
Belben obtained a search warrant for Pezzano's cell phone records and learned that it was used in the immediate area of his girlfriend's car at the time of the fire. In all, he made 23 calls about that time — all in the vicinity of the car fire, according to his report.
Belben said the cause of the fire was listed as "undetermined."
Dave Rogers is a staff writer with The Daily News. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.