Police: Port St. Lucie man charged with 101 counts in child pornography case

PORT ST. LUCIE − A 26-year-old man faces several dozen charges related to child pornography after tips to investigators and the search of an online account, according to records and a police spokesperson.

Michael Salas, of the 400 block of Southwest Cherryhill Road in Port St. Lucie, was held Thursday in the St. Lucie County jail on $500,000 bond after being booked Oct. 26 on 100 counts of possession of child pornography 10 images or more, records show.

He’d been arrested Oct. 4 on a single charge of transmission of child pornography by electronic device.

“After the initial arrest, detectives conducted a search warrant on an online account belonging to the suspect and discovered additional child sexual abuse material,” said Sgt. John Dellacroce, Port St. Lucie Police spokesperson. The 100 additional counts followed.

Police started an investigation Sept. 6 after a tip from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC). Kik, a mobile messaging application, reported it to NCMEC.

Police investigated that and on Sept. 27 went to the Salas home. Salas said he knew nothing about the specific Kik account or an email address that investigators were provided.

“Michael and his parents were advised not to upload, download, share, possess or distribute any (child sexual abuse material) as it is illegal, and the ramifications that could occur, which they understood,” records state.

Police spoke to Salas again Oct. 4 after a person told investigators Salas asked for assistance in buying another iPhone, saying his current iPhone contained child pornography.

According to an affidavit, Salas confirmed to investigators information in the original NCMEC tip.

He told police he knew the things he was “viewing, receiving and trading was very bad,” records state. He said others introduced him to how to trade such images via Kik, and one person told him about cloud storage.

He said he traded images with a person via Kik and was compensated with a $35 gift card.

Attorney Brian Mallonee is listed as representing Salas, and his office declined comment Thursday.

Salas told investigators he was sorry, knew what he was doing was wrong and “stopped chatting and getting involved with those individuals about a month or so ago.”

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Port St. Lucie, Florida man arrested on 100 child porn charges