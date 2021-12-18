Police: Portland man said COVID theories prompted arson fires at church, parsonage

PORTLAND, Ind. — Police said a Portland man had an explanation when asked why he had allegedly set fire to a local Catholic church and the parsonage where its priest lived.

The Monday morning blazes caused fire and smoke damage to both Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 506 E. Walnut St., and the parsonage adjacent to the church.

According to an affidavit, Chad George Allen Wells, 35, who lives in the 500 block of East Main Street, told police he set the blazes because he believed the Catholic Church was "at fault for COVID."

Wells — later taken to IU Health Jay Hospital for a psychiatric exam, the affidavit reported — also said he considered the COVID vaccination to be "the Mark of the Beast," according to investigators.

On Friday, Jay County Prosecutor Wesley Schemenaur charged Wells, in Jay Circuit Court, with two counts each of arson and burglary.

MORE NEWS:

►Police: Muncie man sold narcotics with children nearby

►Prosecutor cites Herman's Hermits in criminal case motion

►Henry County woman sentenced to home detention for dealing narcotics

Both arson charges and one of the burglary counts are Level 4 felonies carrying up to 12 years in prison.

A witness had seen Wells leaving the parsonage. The priest, Matthew Arbuckle, was not at home at the time of the break-in and fire.

Portland firefighters extinguished the blazes.

When police arrived, they found Wells nearby holding a hatchet and what was determined to be a grill lighter. He dropped those items as requested by officers and surrendered without incident.

Asked by an officer whether he had set the blazes, Wells reportedly responded, "Yes I did, sir."

Shortly before the fires were discovered about 8 a.m., police had been called to the duplex where Wells lived. Witnesses said he "was breaking all of the windows in his apartment" and pouring kerosene onto the building's front porch.

In the duplex's front yard, officers found several broken televisions, and glass from the broken windows in the Portland man's apartment, which was described as being "in total disarray."

Story continues

A kerosene heater that had been "torn apart" was also found at the scene.

Court records reflect Wells' record includes convictions for burglary, auto theft and theft in Madison County.

STAY INFORMED AND SUPPORT LOCAL JOURNALISM: Subscribe today using the link at the top of this page.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Report: Man said COVID theories prompted arson fire at Portland church