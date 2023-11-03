Police: Portsmouth Bank of America robbery suspect arrested in Dublin, NH

PORTSMOUTH — A Concord man was arrested in Dublin, New Hampshire on Thursday in connection to a September armed robbery at Bank of America on Islington Street.

Portsmouth police released surveillance images of the person they say is the suspect in a robbery of Bank of America at 848 Islington St. on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023.

Anthony Cicirelli was arrested Thursday by Portsmouth Police Department detectives and Dublin police after Port City authorities learned he was in Dublin. The 39-year-old is being charged with a single count of robbery and was taken into custody without incident, Portsmouth police announced Friday morning.

Concord resident Anthony Cicirelli, 39, was arrested Thursday, Nov. 2 in Dublin, New Hampshire, in connection to an armed robbery that occurred at the Bank of America in Portsmouth on Sept. 23, according to Portsmouth police. He is being charged with one count of robbery.

Dublin is located just over 85 miles west of Portsmouth.

Police said the bank robbery occurred on Saturday, Sept. 23, when Cicirelli allegedly arrived at the 848 Islington Street bank wearing a black shirt, black winter hat, shorts and sunglasses with a black face covering. Police alleged Cicirelli stated he had a weapon but did not display one in the robbery, then alleged he fled toward nearby railroad tracks with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police did not note what Cicirelli was armed with, nor how much money he got away with before escaping. The department shared that the suspect left behind “various articles of evidence” that were located by Portsmouth officers with the help of K9 Crash.

“As this case remains under investigation, we are withholding specifics about the investigation and arrest,” police wrote in their news release. “These charges are allegations, and all suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.”

Cicirelli is being held at Rockingham County Jail pending arraignment in the county’s Superior Court, police added.

“The Portsmouth Police (Department) would like to thank the multiple agencies, including the New Hampshire State Police, FBI, Concord Police & Dublin Police, that offered and aided in this investigation,” Portsmouth police added.

Anonymous tips can be made through Seacoast Crime Stoppers by calling (603) 431-1199. Tips can also be reported online at www.seacoastcrimestoppers.com, or through the “P3” phone app available as a free download. Rewards of up to $1,000 may be paid for information that helps to solve cases if the tip leads to an arrest or indictment of a suspect(s).

This story may be updated.

