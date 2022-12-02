Police: Portsmouth domestic violence suspect had illegal firearm, cocaine, fentanyl

The Portsmouth Police Department.

PORTSMOUTH — Police allege a domestic violence arrest last week led to discovering an illegal firearm and drugs inside the suspect's Cutts Avenue residence.

Israel Collazo, 28, was arrested Nov. 21 on 10 charges, including four counts of domestic violence for simple assault, as well as criminal threatening, false imprisonment and second-degree assault. He was also charged with two counts of default or breach of bail conditions, violation of a protective order, being a felon in possession of a dangerous weapon, possession of controlled/narcotic drugs and possession of controlled/narcotic drugs with intent to distribute.

Police said they were dispatched to the home for a possible domestic assault and they interviewed the person Collazo is charged with assaulting. Police said they learned Collazo might be selling illegal narcotics and might illegally have a firearm.

“Due to Collazo's criminal history, it is unlawful for Collazo to possess a firearm; in addition, Collazo was out on bail conditions,” police stated in a press release.

Responding officers formed a perimeter around the home and detained Collazo and another man without incident when they came out of a back door. Collazo was placed under arrest, while the other man was identified and released, according to police.

Police said they were granted a search warrant for the residence, where officers recovered a Smith & Wesson handgun with two magazines, in addition to more than 90 grams of cocaine and fentanyl valued at roughly $4,000. Police also seized $400 worth of marijuana from the residence, $4,609 in cash, and packaging materials, including small plastic bags and a scale.

The located substances will be tested at the state’s forensic laboratory, police stated.

Collazo was arraigned in Rockingham County Superior Court Tuesday, Nov. 22, according to Rockingham County Attorney Patricia Conway. He was being held in Rockingham County jail. Conway said his bail hearing was scheduled Wednesday but was continued and will most likely be rescheduled for Friday, Dec. 9.

Prosecuting the case is attorney John Goodlander, according to the Superior Court. Collazo is represented by public defender Brett Newkirk, who did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

