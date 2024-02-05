Police, Portsmouth High School communities team up to combat distracted driving

RYE — Rye Police Chief Kevin Walsh, Portsmouth Police Chief Mark Newport, New Castle Police Chief Donald White, Greenland Police Chief Tara Tucker and Newington Police Chief Michael Bilodeau announced all five communities have partnered together for a distracted driving initiative in collaboration with Portsmouth High School and the New Hampshire Office of Highway Safety.

The city and four towns make up the Portsmouth High School community, which is working alongside the five departments to create yard signage to encourage safe driving. Speeding and distracted driving are one of the most frequent complaints that all five communities receive from residents.

Students at Portsmouth High School recently created a design for the signage, which will be displayed throughout all five communities and around the school.

Signage in Portsmouth High School communities will seek to combat distracted driving.

Funding for the signs is being raised through donations and the American Automobile Association has donated funding to purchase 50 signs. Donations are still being collected to help fund the project.

The goal of this ongoing initiative is to promote safe driving by mitigating distractions and following posted traffic signs and laws, including stop signs, speed limits and more. The partnership between the police and community members for distracted driving and speed initiatives "holds great promise in fostering safer roadways and promoting a culture of responsible driving," officials said.

The departments have also partnered with Alexis Bly, the youth operator program coordinator in the injury prevention at Dartmouth Health Children’s.

Community members and businesses who wish to donate are asked to contact Rye Police Chief Walsh at 603-964-7450.

"Community partnership can help in the development of innovative strategies to raise awareness about the risk associated with distracted driving and speeding," Walsh said. "This is an ongoing initiative to remind community members to remain alert and stay safe while driving by getting rid of distractions and following the posted traffic signage including stop signs and speed limits.”

