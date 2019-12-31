Police pose with 'quilt' made from cardboard signs confiscated from beggars

Two police officers posed with cardboard signs confiscated from beggars: Getty Images

A US police chief has apologised after officers made a “quilt” out of cardboard signs confiscated from beggars and published a social media post which appeared to ridicule the homeless.

Two officers in the Alabama city of Mobile appeared in a photo on Facebook posing with the signs, which showed messages such as “homeless need help” and “in need of help, thank you”.

The picture was posted alongside the caption: “Wanna wish everybody in 4th precinct a Merry Christmas, especially our captain. Hope you enjoy our homeless quilt!”

Referencing an American term for beggar, the message was signed off: “Sincerely, Panhandler patrol.”

The post prompted anger on social media, where it was shared by thousands of people.

“Imagine taking pride in terrorising the most vulnerable people in society,” wrote one respondent.

Another said: "Mocking homeless people around Christmas is the trashiest, most despicable thing."

Mobile police chief Lawrence Battiste later apologised for his officers' "insensitive gesture”.

"Although we do not condone panhandling and must enforce the city ordinances that limit panhandling, it is never our intent or desire as a police department to make light of those who find themselves in a homeless state," he added.

Both officers are recent graduates of the Mobile Police Academy, according to local news website al.com, and the picture appears to have been taken inside a police department office.

It is unclear if there will be an investigation or if the officers could be reprimanded.

Mobile passed a law prohibiting begging in busy areas in 2010.

Offenders face fines of up to $500 (£380), community service or jail sentences of up to six months.

