Police post new images of vehicle suspected in deaths of Journei Tolbert, Johnny Gaiter

Akron police in search of suspects in the July 8 shooting deaths of 4-year-old Journei Ny'Kole Elizabeth Tolbert and Johnny Gaiter, 40, are looking for an SUV with visible damage.

Police posted new images of the dark-colored SUV last week on the department's Facebook page. The vehicle appears to have damage to the outside of the driver's side door.

Around 9:15 p.m. on July 8, police investigators say three people fired into a crowd of about 125 adults and children gathered in the parking lot of an apartment complex at 767 Boulevard St. near the intersection of West Thornton and Princeton streets just south of downtown. The gathering was assembled to remember the birthday of Imani Tolbert, who was shot and killed in March 2021.

Police say the shooters fled in the SUV, which could be a green 2017-2021 Jeep Compass, a darker-colored Ford Escape or a Hyundai Santa Fe.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Akron Police Detective J. Smith at 330-375-2490. Tips, which can remain anonymous, may also be forwarded to the APD Tip Line at 330-375-2TIP or Summit County Crimestoppers Inc. at 330-434-COPS (2677) or texted to 274637 (CRIMES).

The police department encouraged the public not to comment on the post with names or other private information but, instead, send their tips via private messages.

Journei Tolbert is the niece of Jaymeisha Beasley, who was engaged to Jayland Walker, the man shot and killed by police June 27. Beasley was killed in a vehicle accident outside Cincinnati in May.

Reach Doug Livingston at dlivingston@thebeaconjournal.com or 330-996-3792.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: New images posted of suspect vehicle in Journei Tolbert, Johnny Gaiter deaths