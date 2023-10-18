Police in Poulsbo investigating after man found beaten to death

Detectives with the Poulsbo Police Department are investigating the suspicious death of a man after he was found beaten on a sidewalk in Poulsbo.

At about 8 a.m. on Oct. 15, officers responded to the report of an injured man lying unconscious on the sidewalk of Winton Lane.

Medics arrived and declared the man dead.

The man was later identified by the Kitsap County Medical Examiner’s Office as Nicholas Anthony Serra, 26, of Seabeck.

An autopsy revealed he died from blunt force trauma to the head. His death was ruled a homicide.

If you have additional information about this incident, contact the Poulsbo Police Department at 360-779-3113.