Police: Powder Springs man assaulted woman with screwdriver, hammer

Aug. 26—A Powder Springs man is behind bars after police say he stabbed a woman with a screwdriver and hit her with a hammer as he rode in the passenger seat of her car on Cobb Parkway.

Police say on the afternoon of Aug. 1, Tresvon Lynn Lee grabbed a Phillips head screwdriver from the front passenger door pocket as the woman drove through Kennesaw and stabbed her in the arm at least five times. An arrest warrant issued on Aug. 18 shows he also hit the woman with a hammer multiple times on the arm and thigh as she drove "causing significant swelling, circular bruising and extreme pain."

Police say Lee also struck the woman with a closed fist on at least two other occasions, in one case causing significant bruising, swelling and pain.

Lee faces felony charges of aggravated assault, as well as misdemeanor battery. The warrant shows he was brought into custody and denied bond, citing his posing a "danger to person or community."

