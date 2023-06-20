Police powers not yet restored for Chicago sergeant after acquittal on charges he pinned teen in Park Ridge

Chicago Police Sergeant Michael Vitellaro has not yet had his police powers restored as of Tuesday following his acquittal of three felony charges stemming from his actions toward a Park Ridge teenager last summer, the Chicago Police Department said.

Cook County Circuit Court Judge Paul Pavlus found Vitellaro not guilty of one charge of aggravated battery and two charges of official misconduct June 16, almost a year after Vitellaro pinned the teen, then 14, to an Uptown sidewalk and accused him of stealing his son’s bike.

Although the criminal case has concluded, the Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA) investigation into the incident continues, a department spokesperson said in an email to Pioneer Press. The department has previously said that Vitellaro was on administrative leave.

The Cook County State’s Attorney’s office first approved charges against Vitellaro Aug. 18. The Chicago Police Department had relieved Vitellaro of his police powers the day before.

The boy’s family and their attorneys said they planned to take civil action against Vitellaro.