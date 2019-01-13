Police praise Jayme Closs' bravery as first pictures revealed of place kidnapped teen was held captive

Jayme Closs was reunited with her aunt Jennifer Naiberg Smith (left) after the ordeal - AFP

Police have praised the bravery of Jayme Closs, a 13-year-old girl who was held captive for 88 days, saying it was her "will" that broke the case.

It came as photographs emerged of the rural house in Wisconsin where she was held prisoner.

Her alleged kidnapper, Jake Patterson, 21, was expected to be charged today [MON]. He is alleged to have broken into her home in Barron, Wisconsin, before murdering her parents and abducting her.

After escaping last week Jayme was found, skinny and disheveled, about 60 miles away.

Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald, who led the investigation, said: "The will of a 13-year-old girl is what broke this case. We've actually been able to bring her home to Barron County. That's been the goal of mine for 88 days. And we got to bring her home."

Giving further details of the investigation, he said the 911 call made at the time of the murder and kidnapping was 48 seconds long.

This aerial photo shows the cabin where 13-year-old Jayme Closs was held by Jake Thomas Patterson, is surrounded by law enforcement vehicles

"You can't hear words. You hear yelling or maybe a scream," he said "And it ends by getting hung up. The time from the 911 call until our deputies arrive is less than four minutes. We think this was well planned out."

He said Patterson had fired a shotgun through the family's front door to get in, and had "targeted" Jayme for kidnapping. He left no fingerprints at the scene.

The sheriff said: "He prepared himself to try to beat the forensics. Things like he cut his hair all off so that he wouldn't leave trace evidence. He did other things to cover up forensic and digital evidence."

Jake Thomas Patterson has been charged with murdering Jayme's parents and kidnapping her

Police originally thought her parents Denise and James Closs, who worked at a turkey processing plant, must be the targets, the sheriff told CBS's 48 Hours crime programme. But there proved to be no link to Patterson.

He said the motive was the "million-dollar question" and "I'd love to know the answer to that."

The FBI confirmed it was Jayme who gave details of Patterson's car that led to him being found.

Sheriff Fitzgerald said the suspect was now "sitting in his cell looking at the wall, all by himself".

He said Patterson had no criminal record, or job, and no known link to Jayme or her family.

The sheriff added: "This is a true mystery. We believe the first time they met was the night of the incident."