Police praise man who killed Indiana mall attacker

GREENWOOD, Ind. (Reuters) -The gunman who killed three people in a shopping mall near Indianapolis would likely have taken many move lives if not for the "heroic" actions of an armed bystander who shot the suspect dead and stopped the attack, police said on Monday. Elisjsha Dicken, 22, who was lawfully carrying a concealed firearm at the time, "engaged" the suspect on Sunday almost as soon he opened fire with a rifle in a food court at the Greenwood Park Mall in Greenwood, Indiana, authorities said. Dicken immediately became a cause celebre for gun rights advocates, who argue -- despite government statistics to the contrary -- that armed civilians are the best defense against the kinds of random mass shootings that killed more than 100 people in the United States last year.