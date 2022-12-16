Police say pregnant woman burned with hot water during argument

Dec. 16—WILKES-BARRE — Police Thursday filed assault charges against Jerridon Ellerbe for allegedly throwing hot water on a pregnant woman he wanted out of his apartment and burning her.

Ellerbe denied assaulting the woman, identified as Shauna Newhart, and was uncooperative, police said. Newhart suffered first-degree burns on her legs and stomach and was taken to Geisinger Wyoming Valley for treatment, police said.

Ellerbe, 60, of Carey Avenue, was arraigned on charges of aggravated assault, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and harassment. He was unable to post $75,000 bail and committed to the Luzerne County Correctional Facility.

The criminal complaint filed against Ellerbe stated: Police were called to a Carey Avenue apartment at approximately 12:32 a.m. Thursday for a noise complaint of yelling and objects being thrown from the apartment.

Officers were allowed into the apartment by two men after Newhart said she wanted police to come in. Newhart disputed a statement by one of the men, Marcos Coll-Perez that she fell and was OK.

Coll-Perez and Paul Chavis said they were friends with Ellerbe and came to help Newhart. Ellerbe was carrying a partially consumed can of Four Loko malt beverage when he arrived at the apartment while police were talking to Coll-Perez and Chavis.

Ellerbe told police he got into an argument with Newhart and attempted to throw her out of his apartment. In the process, she bumped a pot hot water, spilling it on herself. He then left the apartment.

Newhart provided a different account of what happened, saying she had been staying with her friend Ellerbe, also known as "OG." He got mad when she informed him she had head lice and threw her out. She returned approximately two hours later to use the bathroom and allowed to stay. She went to sleep in a chair and Ellerbe slept in a bed.

Ellerbe later awoke yelling and screaming at Newhart to leave. He dragged the chair she was in to the front door and tried to push her out. He grabbed a pot of hot water and threw it at her, scalding her before leaving again. Coll-Perez and Chavis later arrived. Coll-Perez tried to put lotion on Newhart's burn, but Chavis said she needed help. Newhart told police Ellerbe "is normally a nice guy to her."

Police noticed an empty pot on a table, an overturned table-top baking oven on the kitchen floor, dishes and another pot on the counter and sink and water on the floor of the apartment.

