Police: Pregnant woman, man killed in Jackson shootings over the weekend

A pregnant woman, her fetus and a man were killed in two shootings in Jackson over the weekend, according to police.

Brianna Carter, 20, and her near full-term fetus died Sunday evening, said Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart.

Carter, who was eight months pregnant, was shot multiple times near the 3800 block of Bishop Avenue and was taken to a local hospital, said Jackson police Public Information Officer Sam Brown.

"Not only is loss of life is always devastating, but most especially if a mother herself is killed and in one of the most miraculous periods of our lives carrying a child," Mayor Choke Antar Lumumba said at a Monday news conference. "That's hope, that's a future gone."

Police are looking for suspect Daniel Jones. As of Monday morning, he has not been found, Brown said.

Officers initially considered the shooting a domestic aggravated assault, Brown said, but the charges will be upgraded to murder.

Lumumba said the case is an example of the interpersonal violence Jackson police has seen over the years. He said the community needs to be given tools and resources to deal with conflicts before they turn violent.

On Saturday, Joseph Brown, 42, was shot once inside his car and crashed into a residence near the 3700 block of Lampton Avenue, police said.

As of Monday morning, a suspect or motive has not been identified, said police spokesman Brown.

Since the start of 2022, there have been five homicides in Jackson, according to records kept by the Clarion Ledger.

Carter and her unborn child's death come less than a month after another pregnant woman, Keyunta McWilliams, 23, and her fetus were killed in a drive-by shooting.

Seventeen-year-old Joseph Brown faces multiple charges, including the murder of McWilliams and her fetus, and shooting into an occupied vehicle.

