Police: Pregnant woman stabbed multiple times in Louisville, officers shoot suspect

Editor's note: This story was updated August 2022 to reflect documents obtained by The Courier Journal showing no wrongdoing on the part of the officers involved in the below shooting.

Louisville police officers shot a man they believed stabbed a pregnant woman, Chief Steve Conrad said Wednesday.

The woman was 26 weeks along, spokesman Dwight Mitchell said in a statement. She was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital, where her baby had to be delivered early because of her injuries.

Byron Johnson, 31, is the man police believe stabbed her. He is in custody at the University of Louisville Hospital and is facing two counts of attempted murder.

Police said they believe he had an "extensive" relationship with the woman. Johnson led police on a chase and was ultimately shot a few hours after the stabbing.

A homicide unit is investigating the stabbing of the pregnant woman, Lt. Ted Eidem with the public integrity unit said. She was found in the 2100 block of Allston Avenue just before noon on Wednesday. She'd been stabbed more than once.

Chad Stewart

The fugitive unit, to which all three officers belong, came in to help find Johnson, Eidem said. They ultimately pulled over the car he was suspected to be in with "an associate."

The woman driving the car was cooperative with police, Eidem said. But while she was outside of the car at the officers' request, Johnson crawled over into the driver's side door. Police hadn't seen him in the car because of the dark windows, they said.

They saw he had a gun, Eidem said, and "shots were fired." It's not clear who initiated the shooting.

Johnson drove off in the car and led police to the 3000 block of Talisman Road, where he stopped in a driveway.

Eidem said during a call-in press conference on Thursday that the three officers who shot at him were Sgt. Brian Evanoff and Detectives Chad Stewart and Michael Woodard.

Body camera footage from two out of the three officers was released on Thursday, also, which appears to reveal more than 30 gunshots, though it's not clear where they all came from. In one of the videos, an officer can be heard asking, "Is he shooting underneath the car?"

When all the shooting died down, an officer can be heard repeatedly asking the stabbing suspect, who was injured, to show his hands.

Michael Woodard

"Let me see your hands. Let me help you. Let me help you," he is heard yelling over and over.

The body camera footage cuts off before Johnson's face is revealed to protect his "health condition."

"What you do miss though," Eidem said, "is the attentiveness and diligence that the officers showed in rendering life-saving measures to the suspect."

Brian Evanoff

Eidem said as of Thursday afternoon, the mom and baby were in stable condition in the University hospital.

Johnson was later charged with attempted murder, attempted fetal homicide, robbery in the first degree, felon in possession of a firearm, fleeing police and three counts of wanton endangerment in the first degree.

All officers who discharged their weapons were cleared of wrongdoing in the incident by the department's public integrity unit, according to reports obtained by The Courier Journal in August 2022.

