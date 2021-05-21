Police: Pregnant woman, unborn child shot, killed in Laurel

Reuters Videos
Opening statements began Wednesday in the murder trial of Cristhian Rivera, who according to CBS, was charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of Mollie Tibbetts in 2018.State prosecutor Bart Klaver delivered a timeline of Tibbetts’ disappearance, saying she disappeared July 18, 2018, while on a run in Brooklyn, Iowa.According to Klaver, investigators questioned Cristhian Rivera after surveillance video showed his black Chevy Malibu in the area where Tibbetts’ ran. He said Rivera admitted to driving the car but denied knowing about her disappearance until he was shown a photo of his car in the area.Klaver said Rivera admitted to finding Tibbetts attractive and approaching her during her run. Rivera went on to lead investigators to the Poweshiek County cornfield where Tibbetts’ body was found stabbed multiple times.